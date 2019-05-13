Image copyright Facebook Image caption Writer Irvine Welsh was among those who paid tribute to Bradley Welsh after his death last last month

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of T2 Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh outside his Edinburgh home.

Mr Welsh, 48, died after being shot on the steps of his basement apartment on Chester Street on 17 April.

Police Scotland confirmed the 28-year-old will appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Mr Welsh was returning home from his Holyrood Boxing gym when he was fatally injured.

The suspect has also been charged with the attempted murder of a 48-year-old man and the serious assault of a 22-year-old man in a house in Pitcairn Grove, Edinburgh, on 13 March.

During this incident, which police at the time said involved three masked men, the older victim was left with serious arm and head injuries.

The younger man suffered a cut to his hand.

A police spokesman said: "Members of the public are thanked for their assistance with both of these investigations."