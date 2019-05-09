Image copyright Google

A teenager who exposed himself to a dog walker in Fife is being sought by police.

The incident happened about 20:20 on Tuesday in Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline.

A 42-year-old woman was walking her dog when a male teenager exposed himself to her before cycling off towards Pittencrieff Street.

Police Scotland are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The teenager was white, between 15 and 17 years old, 5ft 5ins, of slight build, dirty blond hair and was wearing dark jogging bottoms and a dark coloured jacket.

Sgt Ross Crawford, of Police Scotland, said: "While the woman was not injured, this was an unpleasant experience and we are conducting local lines of inquiry to trace to identify the youth responsible.

"If you were in the park, or passing Pittencrieff Street at around 20:20 on Tuesday and saw anything suspicious, then please contact police immediately.

"Likewise, we'd also urge you to get in touch if you have any information that can help us determine the identity of the suspect."