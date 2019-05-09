Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked at the Union Canal path near Murrayburn and Wester Hailes

A girl has attempted to push a cyclist into a canal in Edinburgh in the latest in a string of such incidents.

A man was cycling along the path at Murrayburn Drive when she tried to push him into the Union Canal on Wednesday at about 17:20.

This attempt was unsuccessful and the cyclist carried on his journey.

A teenager was previously charged with assault after several cyclists were pushed into the canal at the same section of the waterway.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the latest incident.

The girl is described as white, between 12 and 14-years-old and was wearing a black jacket and black trousers.

She was with three boys, all of whom ran off after the incident.

Sgt Alex Dickson, of Police Scotland, said: "Fortunately the cyclist was uninjured and did not fall into the canal. Nevertheless, we are conducting local enquiries to trace the female who is responsible.

"We previously saw similar offences take place on this cycle path and one youth was charged as a result.

"I want to make it clear that while this might seem like a bit of harmless fun, the potential for serious injury is very real and as we've previously demonstrated, we treat these matters very seriously."