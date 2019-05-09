Image copyright Google Image caption About £2.1m is to be spent strengthening the Bawbee Bridge in Fife

Five bridges in Fife are to be strengthened in a £7m project over the next four years.

The A91 New Bridge in Guardbridge will be reinforced along with the A955 Leven Railway Bridge, the Bawbee Bridge and the A907 Lyne Burn Bridge.

The most expensive project will involve the B981 Broad Street Railway Bridge which will cost more than £3m.

The work was approved by members of the council's economy, tourism strategic planning and transportation committee.

Committee convener Altany Craik said: "The overall condition of Fife's road structures is good, and to support our roads network bridge strengthening and maintenance work needs sustained investment.

"Bridge works are expensive and are vital to maintaining our roads infrastructure.

"Targeted investment in maintenance work is necessary to keep our bridges safe for use, fit for purpose and to minimise restrictions on Fife's road network."