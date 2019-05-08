Image copyright Diageo Image caption Artist's impression of the planned Johnnie Walker "immersive visitor experience"

Plans to open a "world-class" whisky tourist destination in one of Edinburgh's most prominent empty buildings have been approved by councillors.

Drinks giant Diageo's will transform the former House of Fraser building at the west end of Princes Street into the Johnnie Walker whisky experience.

Its part of Diageo's £150m investment in the Johnnie Walker brand.

The council's development management sub-committee approved the plans.

The Diageo Johnnie Walker whisky experience could create up to 180 new full-time jobs and would include an "immersive visitor experience" across three floors of the vacant building.

Under the plans, it will be adapted to provide an events space for staging music, theatre and community events along with a bar academy, while retail space will be created on street level.

The iconic cantilevered clock will remain as part of the plans.