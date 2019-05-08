Image copyright Google

Police have recovered the stolen getaway car used by two men who attacked a man with an axe in his Edinburgh home.

The 45-year-old was in his Duddingston Row flat, when two men in balaclavas broke in at 22:10 on 30 April.

He was hit on the ankle with an axe, suffering serious injury, and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

A red Honda CRV, bearing the false registration plate YH13 JCJ, was later found burnt-out in Gilmerton Dykes.

Detectives said that following forensic examination, they are now satisfied it is the car used by the attackers.

The vehicle had been stolen from an address in Craigour Crescent during the early hours of Wednesday 27 March.

Police are appealing for information from anyone with information about the movements of the car between 27 March and 22:30 on 30 April.

Det Insp Graham Grant, of Police Scotland, said: "We are now confident that the stolen Honda CRV was the getaway car used by the suspects for this incident and we are focusing our inquiry around this vehicle in order to identify these individuals.

"Do you remember seeing this car anywhere within the city between Wednesday 27 March and Tuesday 30 April? Did you see anyone abandoning it in Gilmerton Dykes before it was set alight? If so, please contact police immediately.

"In addition, should you have any other information relevant to this serious assault, then please also get in touch as a matter of urgency."