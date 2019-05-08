Image copyright Google

Concerns have been raised that deer may be living in a park in the centre of Edinburgh, after a deer carcass was found on Princes Street.

It was found near Princes Mall by councillor Joanna Mowat as she travelled to work at 08:45.

She believes it was hit by traffic on the busy shopping street.

And she fears there could be more deer living in neighbouring Princes Street Gardens - posing a serious issue for traffic on nearby roads.

Ms Mowat told the BBC Scotland news website that council workers did not believe her when she called them to have the carcass removed.

'Risk to transport'

She said: "I'm quite shaken by it being a deer and oddly affected by it.

"I usually photograph stuff like this in my ward but you could barely recognise it was a deer apart from its two little hooves and an ear.

"It was completely flattened and had obviously been hit by something quite large and cars had since driven over it.

"It was a mass of fur and meat and looked like it had fallen off the back of a butcher's lorry."

She said she was now trying to find out whether there are deer living in Princes Street Gardens.

"Deer have a habit of jumping out from bushes and there are roads all around the gardens so they would be a real risk to transport," she said.

"I'm going to ask if the parks department have had any sightings of deer in the gardens."

Ms Mowat said she had found many creatures dead in her city centre ward including a dead buzzard on Market Street 18 months ago.