The family of a man who crashed into a tree in Fife and died have said they are heart broken by their loss.

Shaun Smith, from Glenrothes, left the northbound carriageway of the B922 near Cluny sometime between 01:00 and 01:30 on Sunday, before hitting the tree.

The 27-year-old was found dead inside the vehicle.

His family said: "Our hearts are broken by the sad fact that we have lost our beautiful boy Shaun. There are no words that we can say to take this pain away.

"He was a loving son, brother, father, grandson, cousin, uncle, nephew and friend and will be deeply missed by everyone."

Sgt Stephen Quinn, of Police Scotland, said: "Once again, I would like to offer my deepest sympathies to Shaun's family and we are continuing to provide them with all the support they require, while also conducting a thorough investigation into the full circumstances of this tragic incident.

"This collision occurred during the early hours of a Sunday morning, however, the road is a frequently used arterial route and other motorists may have relevant information or dash-cam footage that can assist with our inquiries.

"If you believe you may be able to aid our investigation then please contact police immediately."