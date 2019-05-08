Man arrested in organised crime probe in the Lothians
- 8 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested as part of an organised crime investigation by police in the Lothians.
Police Scotland executed search warrants at a home in Pinkie Drive, Musselburgh and at the Polton Hall Industrial Estate in Midlothian on Tuesday.
Police Scotland said: "Inquiries at both addresses are continuing."