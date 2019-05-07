Police are trying to trace a drone operator after a device was spotted by plane crews landing at Edinburgh Airport.

The drone was seen near the airport's flight path between 19:00 and 19:30 on Monday.

Several inbound flights reported seeing the device at various heights, police said.

It is believed the drone was somewhere in the Polbeth or east Livingston areas.

Insp David Fyvie, of Police Scotland, said: "At this time we are still trying to establish if the drone has entered restricted airspace and whether any offences have been committed.

"However, as aircraft spotted this device on their descent, we must conduct a thorough investigation and I would urge anyone who can assist with these inquiries to come forward.

"I'd also like to remind drone pilots of the importance of responsible flying, particularly around airports and the inbound and outbound flight paths.

"If you have any questions about how and where to fly a drone safely, please contact the Civil Aviation Authority."