Two masked men wielding an axe broke into an Edinburgh home before hitting the owner in the ankle with the weapon.

The incident happened in a flat in the city's Duddingston Row at about 22:10 on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old man suffered a serious injury and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but was released after treatment.

It is believed the attackers, who were wearing balaclavas and black clothes, made off in a dark red SUV-type car.

Det Insp Graham Grant, of Police Scotland, said: "This has been a very serious attack that has left the occupant of the flat with a painful injury to his ankle.

"As part of this investigation we are eager to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Duddingston Row on Tuesday evening, particularly if you can help us establish any further details re the vehicle involved and its direction of travel after the incident.

"Similarly, if you have any other relevant information, or if your car was parked in the area and may have dashcam footage that can assist our inquiries, then please also get in touch."