A watchdog is investigating police actions prior to the the murder of T2 Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh outside his Edinburgh home.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner will look into what the police did before the 48-year-old was killed in Chester Street on 17 April.

It has been reported the actor had been issued with a threat to life warning by police before the shooting.

Two men have been arrested in connection with his death and released.

Bradley Welsh, who had spoken openly about his criminal past, was returning home to his west end flat from his Holyrood Boxing gym when he was shot. He died at the scene.

His partner and young child were inside the building at the time.

A spokesperson for the Pirc confirmed that it was investigating the actions of the police prior to the death of Mr Welsh.

"The matter was referred to the Pirc for investigation by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) and a report on our findings will be submitted to the COPFS in due course.

"As this is a live enquiry, we are unable to make any further comment."

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor, of Police Scotland, said: "Police Scotland will cooperate fully with the Pirc's enquiries.

"The investigation into the death of Mr Welsh is ongoing and officers continue to appeal for information."

In Danny Dyer's Deadliest Men on Bravo in 2008, Bradley Welsh described himself as a "born leader".

He discussed his past as a Hibs Casual football hooligan in the 1980s.

Mr Welsh talked about how he "mobbed and robbed" and was involved with organised "smash and grabs" at stores, including Jenners in Edinburgh.

He later spent four years in prison for extorting money from estate agents.

In recent years, the boxer became involved in charity projects in Edinburgh, including helping young people to stay away from a life of crime through his boxing gym.