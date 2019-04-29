Image copyright Google

A man is being treated in hospital for serious facial injuries following an apparently unprovoked attack by five men in West Lothian.

The 32-year-old had just left a Scotmid in Main Street, Fauldhouse, when the the gang got out of a dark Transit van at about 22:00 on Saturday.

He was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where he continues to be treated.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the attack or has information to contact them.

Det Con Grant Ross, of Police Scotland, said: "We are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding this attack and would ask anyone who was in or around the area at the time, and who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact police immediately.

"Similarly, if you have information that can help us identify the suspects, or that may be of use to this investigation, please also get in touch."