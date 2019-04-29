Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man arrested for carrying gun in Leith park

  • 29 April 2019
A man has been arrested after police received reports of him carrying a gun in Edinburgh.

The incident was reported to police at about 08:15 on Monday at Leith Links.

Police have now recovered the weapon, which is understood to be a pellet gun, and are appealing for witnesses.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh can confirm that a 24-year-old man has been arrested following the recovery of a weapon at Leith Links.

"Armed officers responded and the man was quickly arrested and taken in to custody. At no point was there any risk to the public."

