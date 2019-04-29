Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Detectives have found the car but want to speak to anyone who saw it on the night of the murder

CCTV images of a car have been released by police investigating the murder of T2 Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh outside his Edinburgh home.

The former boxer sustained fatal injuries when he was shot in Chester Street at about 20:00 on Wednesday 17 April.

Detectives have issued photographs of a grey Ford Kuga SUV which was in the area at the time.

The vehicle was recovered by police but officers want to trace its movements.

The Ford is known to have been in nearby William Street about 30 minutes prior to the shooting, and was then driven through the town, arriving at Kaimes Avenue in Kirknewton at about 21:00 on the same evening.

The car was recovered by police on Saturday 20 April at which time it had the registration number CX68XVV.

Anyone who saw this vehicle or has any details relating to its movements is asked to contact police immediately.

Det Supt Allan Burton, of Police Scotland, said: "We are still undertaking significant lines of inquiry in our investigation and would now like to ask for assistance from the public in helping us establish the movements of this Ford Kuga.

"We want to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle in and around Chester Street prior to the incident. This will help us identify any occupants and the route taken prior to arriving in Kirknewton.

"If you believe you have information about the Ford Kuga, those who utilised it, or anything else that may be of relevance to our ongoing inquiries then please come forward."