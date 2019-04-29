Image copyright Google

A 13-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted in a West Lothian shopping mall.

The incident happened at about 13:20 on Saturday in Poundland within The Centre in Livingston.

The attacker then left and ran off into the mall.

He was white, in his 40s, about 6ft and of slim build, wearing a light-grey shirt with the sleeves rolled up, a grey and navy T-shirt, dark blue jeans and black trainers.

Det Con Jo McCall, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a frightening attack on a young girl, which left her incredibly upset, though, thankfully, uninjured.

"We are eager to trace the man responsible as soon as possible and I would ask anyone who was in The Centre or Livingston Designer Outlet during the afternoon of Saturday, 27 April and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us.

"Customers from these shopping centres may have dash-cams attached to their vehicles and may have recorded the suspects.

"I would ask everyone to check their footage and if you believe it's captured anything relevant then please contact police immediately."