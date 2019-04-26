Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kirsty Maxwell fell to her death from a balcony after entering a room occupied by five men

Investigators hired by the family of a Scottish woman who fell from a 10th-floor balcony in Spain are to return to the scene looking for new evidence.

Kirsty Maxwell, 27, died in the early hours of 29 April 2017 - shortly after entering a Benidorm apartment which was occupied by five men from Nottingham.

The investigators aim to question local people and tourists who holiday there at the same time every year.

They hope to uncover information to assist the court-led investigation.

Spanish police believe Mrs Maxwell, from Livingston in West Lothian, jumped from the balcony after a night out with friends.

Her family say expert evidence shows that, in fact, she scaled the barrier then clung to it but lost her grip.