Image copyright Bounce About

Plans to inflate "the largest bouncy castle in Europe" in an empty industrial unit in Edinburgh have been blocked by councillors.

The city council's development management sub-committee backed planning officers' recommendations that the Bounce About proposals be refused.

The application for an empty unit on Huly Hill Road in Newbridge were rejected over parking concerns.

It received 57 public letters of support and no objections.

Car travel

If plans had been approved, a children's soft play area would have contained a "one-piece bouncy castle approximately 20,000 sq ft (1858 sq m) of pure family fun".

The developers claimed it would be the largest bouncy castle in Europe.

The yard at the rear of the premises would have been used as car parking.

In a planning statement, the applicant said: "The building is owned by Shell UK, it has remained empty for almost 18 months. The building has also been refurbished and they are still unable to find a tenant.

"Across the Newhouse area there are multiple buildings available for rent. Over 15 properties located in the area are available. We viewed over 10 locations before selecting 4 Huly Hill Rd.

"The yard located at the rear of the building is in a perfect position to provide additional parking. The local area is also supported by excellent local public transport."

But planning officers disputed the alleged public transport links and recommended it be refused.

In a report to councillors, officers said: "The site is not in a location which is well served by public transport and is not easily accessible by bus or tram.

"The proposed use of the site as a soft play area would lead to significant travel demand on a daily basis which, given the location of the site, would have to be met by car travel."

It added: "It has not been adequately demonstrated that the proposal will not have an adverse impact on the vitality and viability of existing town centres.

"In addition, the development would result in the loss of industrial floor space and the introduction of a non-conforming use within a business and industry area."