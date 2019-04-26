Image copyright Police SCotland

A motorcyclist who died following a crash with a car in East Lothian has been named.

Rhys Campbell from Elphinstone, near Tranent, was travelling east on the B1348 when he crashed with a Volkswagen Golf at Seton Dean, near to Seton Sands Holiday Village on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead on the way to hospital. The 41-year-old driver of the car was uninjured.

Police Scotland are urging drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.

Sgt Fraser Wood, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Mr Campbell's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, or relevant dashcam footage, who has not yet provided this to officers, should come forward as soon as possible."