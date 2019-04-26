Image caption The bus went into the front of a house in Main Street

A bus has crashed into the front of a house in West Lothian.

The coach, believed to be a school bus, went into the front of an unoccupied house in Main Street, East Whitburn at about 07:40 on Friday morning.

Witnesses told the BBC the driver had been thrown from his seat and become trapped against the bus passenger door and a wall.

It is believed the driver has been freed by fire crews and is receiving medical treatment for minor injuries.

Police tweeted that Main Street was closed to traffic.

Closures were in place from Blaeberry Hill to the A801 junction for the M8 motorway.