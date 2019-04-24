Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Bradley Welsh shooting: Second man arrested over Trainspotting actor murder

  • 24 April 2019
Bradley Welsh in boxing gym Image copyright Facebook

A second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of T2 Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh outside his Edinburgh home.

Mr Welsh, 48, died after being shot on the steps of his basement apartment in Chester Street on Wednesday 17 April in a "targeted attack".

Both men have been released pending further inquiries.

Police said Mr Welsh had been returning home from his Holyrood Boxing gym when he was shot.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites