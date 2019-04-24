Bradley Welsh shooting: Second man arrested over Trainspotting actor murder
- 24 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of T2 Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh outside his Edinburgh home.
Mr Welsh, 48, died after being shot on the steps of his basement apartment in Chester Street on Wednesday 17 April in a "targeted attack".
Both men have been released pending further inquiries.
Police said Mr Welsh had been returning home from his Holyrood Boxing gym when he was shot.