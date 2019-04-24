Image copyright Google

A dog walker needed hospital treatment after a man sprayed a substance in her face during a "frightening" attack in Edinburgh.

The 45-year-old woman is said to have been left badly shaken by the incident on Saturday.

She was walking her pet on a path near Skelf Bike Park in Bowmont Place when she was approached by the unknown man at about 18:15.

Police said he sprayed her with what could have been CS spray.

She then felt unwell and was helped by two other people.

The woman later went to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and has now made a recovery from the attack, Police Scotland added.

Her attacker was white and of slim build and is thought to speak with a German accent.

Dog walkers appeal

He is about 5ft 10in, with red hair, a red beard and a spotty complexion.

He was wearing a dark navy beanie hat, a heavy dark jumper and dark trousers. He was carrying a brown paper bag and a black rucksack.

Det Insp Graham Grant, of Police Scotland, appealed for information from anyone who saw the man in the Bowmont Pace area on Saturday evening.

He said: "This was a frightening attack on a female dog walker who has been left badly shaken by this incident.

"Fortunately the attack has not had any lasting effect, however, the consequences could have been much more serious.

"We are eager to trace this man as soon as possible.

"I would urge anyone who was in the Bowmont Place area in the early evening of Saturday April 20 and saw this man or anything else suspicious to contact us.

"I would also ask any other dog walkers who may have had any interactions with this man to get in touch with us and report their encounter to police."