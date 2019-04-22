Image copyright Google Image caption The group walked out to the island but then became stranded by the tide

Coastguards and RNLI volunteers had to rescue more than 20 people after they became stranded on Cramond island in Edinburgh.

The alarm was raised at about 13:10 on Saturday.

Coastguards worked alongside RNLI Queensferry Lifeboat to lead the group safely ashore.

A HM Coastguard spokesman said: "Please always check the tide times before crossing, ensuring that you have sufficient time to return."