Coastguards rescue group stranded on Cramond island
- 22 April 2019
Coastguards and RNLI volunteers had to rescue more than 20 people after they became stranded on Cramond island in Edinburgh.
The alarm was raised at about 13:10 on Saturday.
Coastguards worked alongside RNLI Queensferry Lifeboat to lead the group safely ashore.
A HM Coastguard spokesman said: "Please always check the tide times before crossing, ensuring that you have sufficient time to return."