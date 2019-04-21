Image copyright Google Image caption The motorcyclist died after a collision with a car on the B1348 Links Road in Prestonpans

A 21-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car near a holiday park just outside Edinburgh.

The biker was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Golf on the B1348 Links Road at about 14:20 on Saturday. The crash happened close to Seton Sands Holiday Village in Prestonpans.

The man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance but died before it reached the hospital.

The road was closed for several hours for investigation work to take place.

Sgt Fraser Wood said: "Sadly this collision has resulted in the death of the young motorcycle rider and our thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this time.

"We are still working to establish the full circumstances of this tragic incident and other motorists who were on the road and witnessed what happened are urged to contact police immediately."

He also appealed for anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch.