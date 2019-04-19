Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A985, near its junction with the B9037

Two people are being treated in hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A985 in Fife.

One male was airlifted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and the other taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the accident near High Valleyfield.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 15:45. The road is currently closed between the Longannet Roundabout and Cairneyhill.

A police spokesman said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.