Man arrested over Wester Hailes fatal window fall
- 19 April 2019
A man has died after falling from a tower block in Edinburgh's Wester Hailes.
The 35-year-old fell from a fourth-floor window of a flat in Cobbinshaw House South in Calder Gardens just after 14:00 on Thursday.
He was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which police said they were treating as unexplained.
Officers said their inquiries were continuing and that a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal's office.