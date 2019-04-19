Image caption The incident took place outside the store in Gilmerton Road

A second teenager has been charged in connection with the attempted murder of a 16-year-old boy in Edinburgh.

The boy is in hospital with serious chest injuries after being stabbed outside an Aldi supermarket on Gilmerton Road at 17:10 on Sunday.

Police said the arrested teenager had also been charged with possession of a knife. The boy is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Saturday.

Another 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday.

Det Sgt Mark Lumsden said: "We understand the concern this incident brought to the local community and I would like to thank them and the wider public for their assistance whilst our inquiries were ongoing.

"We are satisfied that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and will continue to provide the victim and his family with the necessary support as he continues the recovery from his injuries."