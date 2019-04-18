Teenager charged after murder bid at Aldi store in Edinburgh
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the attempted murder of a teenager who was stabbed outside an Aldi store in Edinburgh.
The victim, who is also 16, sustained serious chest injuries in the attack on Gilmerton Road on Sunday 14 April.
He continues to receive treatment at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
A police spokesman said inquiries into the stabbing were ongoing but officers were following a positive line of inquiry.