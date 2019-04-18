Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Cash machine raid at Edinburgh city centre bank

  • 18 April 2019
Bank ATM at Virgin Money on Castle Street Image copyright Kieran White

A cash machine has been forcibly removed from outside a bank in the centre of Edinburgh.

Police were called to the Castle Street branch of Virgin Money, near the city's Princes Street, at about 03:30 on Thursday.

They found the ATM had been ripped from the front of the branch and abandoned on the pavement.

It is still unclear if any money was taken. Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing.

