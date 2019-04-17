Image copyright Google Image caption A man suffered a neck injury in an attack in Fod Street

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged over an alleged attempted murder at a house in Dunfermline.

Police were called to the property on Fod Street at about 19:30 on Monday 1 April.

Another 36-year-old man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a serious neck injury following an alleged attack. He was treated and later released.

The man facing the charge is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Det Sgt Kieran Marsh of Fife's criminal investigation department said: "Our thanks go to the local community for their support of our enquiries and response to appeals for information."