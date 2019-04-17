Image copyright ALASDAIR MORTON

A major police operation is under way in Edinburgh amid reports of a firearms incident.

Armed officers were reported to have been sent to Chester Street in the city's west end and part of the road was cordoned off.

One resident said he was told someone had been shot in the head and residents were instructed to stay indoors.

Police confirmed they were dealing with an ongoing incident but gave no further details.

Resident Alasdair Morton said armed police sealed off the area from Walker Street to Manor Place as someone had suffered a "gunshot wound to the head".

Image copyright Alasdair Morton

Mr Morton, 46, said: "I came out the house and we were told to go back in. Around three police cars and a black van drove along the street and the traffic then stopped.

"I initially thought it was a police escort then when I had a look there must have been a dozen or so police with guns pushing the traffic back.

"We've not been told anything but police waved through some ambulances.

"They said 'there's a gunshot wound to the head somewhere'. We could still hear noises that suggested there was a situation still going on."

Images emerged on social media showing the road had been cordoned off.