Teenager seriously hurt in attack outside Aldi in Edinburgh
- 15 April 2019
A teenager has been seriously injured during an attack outside an Aldi in Edinburgh.
The 16-year-old was assaulted on Gilmerton Road on Sunday at about 17:15
Emergency services cordoned off the area and the road remained closed until 21:00 between Ellen's Glen Road and Moredunvale Road.
The teenager is being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Police said an investigation is ongoing and appealed for witnesses.