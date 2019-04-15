Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Teenager seriously hurt in attack outside Aldi in Edinburgh

  • 15 April 2019
A teenager has been seriously injured during an attack outside an Aldi in Edinburgh.

The 16-year-old was assaulted on Gilmerton Road on Sunday at about 17:15

Emergency services cordoned off the area and the road remained closed until 21:00 between Ellen's Glen Road and Moredunvale Road.

The teenager is being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Police said an investigation is ongoing and appealed for witnesses.

