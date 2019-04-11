Image caption Robert Douglas had tried to kill himself on three previous occasions

A 63-year-old man has been convicted of murdering his partner of 31 years after accusing her of having an affair.

Robert Douglas killed Marie Walker, 61, at their home in Pennywell Road, Edinburgh, on 6 August 2018 before trying to kill himself.

A jury at the High Court in Livingston took three hours to return a majority guilty verdict.

Police said Douglas subjected his partner to a "horrific level of violence".

He will be sentenced at Edinburgh High Court on 29 May.

Image copyright Vic Rodrick Image caption Marie Walker was subjected to a "horrific level of violence"

Douglas, a warehouse worker, told psychiatrists that a "red mist" came down after Ms Walker denied she was cheating on him with a workmate.

He had spent about five months believing she had been drinking in secret and was being unfaithful to him, but he was unable to provide any proof.

Confessing to the killing, he described Ms Walker, a petite and slender grandmother, as "fighting for her life" and told how she scratched him on the chest as she tried to shake him off.

Douglas had admitted killing Ms Walker by compressing her neck but denied murder, claiming he was suffering from diminished responsibility at the time.

He admitted the lesser crime of culpable homicide.

Douglas was initially diagnosed as suffering from a "delusional jealousy disorder" when he killed Ms Walker, but psychiatrists who examined him for several months at Carstairs State Hospital eventually decided he was not mentally ill.

Previous attempt

During the trial the couple's daughters told how they called police to force entry to their parents' flat after Ms Walker failed to go online as usual to wish them good morning.

Step-sisters Lesley-Anne Douglas, 30, and Pamela McGrogan, 38, told the court their parents had previously been deeply in love, but their mother had confided that Douglas had previously tried to strangle her.

Officers found Douglas unresponsive with severe arm injuries after trying to take his own life for a third time, with his partner lying dead beside him.

'Dignity and courage'

In his closing remarks, Jim Keegan, defending Douglas, described the case as "a tragedy of mammoth proportions" extending to the whole family who had lost two parents and grandparents.

Det Insp Susan Balfour, from the police team which led the inquiry, said: "Robert Douglas subjected his partner of 30 years to a horrific level of violence that ultimately led to her tragic death.

"This was a very emotive inquiry as we supported Marie's family, who must be commended for the dignity and courage they demonstrated both during the investigation and trial.

"It is my sincere hope that this verdict gives them some form of closure and my deepest sympathies remain with them."