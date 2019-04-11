Image copyright SNS Image caption The incident happened during the match at Tynecastle

A 19-year-old man has been charged with a hate crime after an incident during the Edinburgh derby match between Hearts and Hibs.

The incident at Tynecastle Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday was reported to police on Monday. The man will appear in court at a later date.

There were three other arrests during the match, which Hibs won 2-1. Two were for objects thrown from the crowd.

Smoke bombs were also let off, while a coconut was thrown onto the pitch.

Insp Kieran Dougal said: "These crimes are committed by a small minority intent on ruining a great atmosphere. Thankfully these types of incidents are very rare and are not a reflection vast majority of fans who attend football matches.

"However, in order to protect everyone, we need all hate crimes to be reported to us."