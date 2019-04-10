Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Body in woods confirmed as missing Midlothian man Ross Taylor

  • 10 April 2019

Police have confirmed that the body of a man found near Pathhead in Midlothian last week was that of missing man Ross Taylor.

The 30-year-old went missing from his home in Mayfield on 31 March, sparking a widespread police search.

His body was found on Friday 5 April in a wooded area near to Crichton Castle in Pathhead.

The death is being not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Ch Insp Arron Clinkscales, Police Scotland's area commander for Midlothian, said: "Ross' family has shown considerable bravery and dignity throughout this traumatic time and our thoughts are with them as they come to terms with their loss."

