Man charged with murder bid in Edinburgh's Old Town

  • 10 April 2019
A man has been charged with attempted murder after police were called to the Old Town in Edinburgh.

Officers were called to an incident in the Old Tolbooth Wynd at about 01:05.

A 51-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and released following treatment.

A 51-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

