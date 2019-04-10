Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Cyclist in hospital after crash in Dunfermline

  • 10 April 2019
Moodie Street in Dunfermline Image copyright Google

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a road accident in Fife.

The man had been cycling along Moodie Street in Dunfermline at 07:20 when he collided with a car.

The area beside the Carnegie birthplace museum has been cordoned off as police investigations continue.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites