Cyclist in hospital after crash in Dunfermline
- 10 April 2019
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a road accident in Fife.
The man had been cycling along Moodie Street in Dunfermline at 07:20 when he collided with a car.
The area beside the Carnegie birthplace museum has been cordoned off as police investigations continue.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to contact them.