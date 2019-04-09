Image copyright Getty Images

West Lothian Council is to introduce random drug testing and a zero tolerance drug and alcohol policy for employees.

The council's Partnership and Resources Policy Development and Scrutiny Panel heard the plan is to introduce random tests for "safety critical" roles.

These include HGV drivers or bus drivers or those who operate heavy machinery - about 1,500 staff.

Unions are concerned some council staff are being targeted unfairly.

Testing for other staff would be on a "with cause" basis following a manager's concern that there is a reasonable belief that an employee is under the influence at work, where an incident had occurred or where there was a complaint or whistle-blowing incident.

Tests will be carried out by an independent agency. Action taken following positive tests would depend on the circumstances which would be investigated as part of disciplinary investigations.

However, Pat Tedford for the Unite union said: "Why are they singling out only a certain percentage of employees when we state that there is a zero tolerance policy?

"Zero tolerance means zero tolerance for everyone. Random testing acts as a deterrent for everyone."

Image caption The council said those tested would be in safety critical jobs

Julie Whitelaw, head of corporate services, said random testing had been based on risks to employees and risks to customers and relied on Health and Safety guidance of safety critical jobs.

Drugs routinely tested for include cannabis, cocaine, amphetamines (including Ecstasy), barbiturates and a range of other substances.

Councillor Lawrence Fitzpatrick, chairing the meeting, said there would be further consultations with the unions before the policy was implemented in September adding: "There is no distinction here between blue collar and white collar rules."

Five local councils in Scotland operate a "with cause" drug screening policy.

Shetland operates a random testing rule for its sea-going staff.