The bus was forced to brake suddenly in Freuchie's East End

An elderly woman is in a critical condition in hospital after she fell while travelling on a bus in Fife that braked suddenly to avoid a crash.

The incident happened at about 12:00 on Monday when a number 64 Moffat and Williamson bus was travelling eastbound in Freuchie's East End.

Police want to trace seven witnesses who were on the bus to come forward.

The 81-year-old is being treated for a serious head injury at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Sgt Ewan Pearce said: "Sadly this incident has resulted in an elderly lady being seriously injured and we are eager to establish the full circumstances that occurred beforehand.

"I would ask anyone who was in Freuchie's East End at lunchtime on Monday 8 April and saw this incident to please contact police.

"I would also directly appeal to anyone who was on the bus to get in touch, particularly seven unidentified passengers who were on the number 64 Moffat and Williamson bus who have not made contact with police.

"Your information may be vital to our investigation and I would urge to get in touch with police at your earliest convenience."