Image copyright SNS Image caption Daryl Horgan scored his first goals since February to win the Edinburgh derby for Hibs

Police have charged a man and two teenagers in connection with disorder at the Edinburgh derby.

The force confirmed a 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the use of racist language.

A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with a flare being thrown and a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a coin being thrown.

The incidents took place during Hibs' 2-1 win over Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday while the other two are expected to attend court at a later date.

Detectives are also investigating after a clip posted on Twitter which appeared to show racist abuse directed at Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley as he warmed up during the game.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries are ongoing into the incident, which was reported on Monday.

A Hearts spokesman said: "The club abhors racism of any kind and will take appropriate action against any individual found guilty of racist behaviour within Tynecastle."