A man has been jailed for seven years after raping two women he met on dating websites.

Zachary Welsh had denied the sex attacks, committed three years apart, at his home in Edinburgh.

Welsh subjected one woman to two sex attacks in 2015 and last year he raped another between May and July 2018.

At the time of the second offence, Welsh was under a community payback order after threatening to mutilate Conservative MP Lucy Frazer.

Welsh, 24, was earlier convicted by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh of carrying out the sex offences against the two women, both aged 22.

Ahead of his sentence on Monday at the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lord Uist told him: "The way in which you treated your victims was both disgraceful and callous and you must now face the reckoning."

He told Welsh he would be placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

Welsh was given his community payback order after being convicted of leaving a threatening and abusive phone message for Ms Frazer, who represents the English constituency of South East Cambridgeshire.