Police are urging drivers with dashcams to come forward with footage of an accident in which a woman was killed after being hit by a lorry in Broxburn.

Shgufta Iqbal, 56, who was from the West Lothian town, died after she and a 72-year-old were knocked down by the lorry in East Mains Street on Friday.

Ms Iqbal was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other woman was taken to St John's Hospital for treatment to an injury to her arm and later released.

Sgt Fraser Wood, of Police Scotland, said: "We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Shgufta Iqbal at this time and we are continuing with our investigation to establish exactly what happened during this collision.

"Members of the public who were on East Mains Street, Broxburn, at the time and saw the incident take place, or motorists who believe they have any relevant dashcam footage are urged to contact police immediately, if they have not already done so.

"Similarly, anyone with any other information relevant to this ongoing inquiry should also get in touch."