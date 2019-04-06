Image caption Officers visited the West Lothian prison

Police officers have carried out a series of raids in an operation targeting smuggling of contraband into a Scottish prison.

HMP Addiewell is run by private firm Sodexo and houses about 700 prisoners.

A recent inspectors' report raised concerns about staffing levels at the West Lothian jail.

Two members of staff required medical treatment after being exposed to the psychoactive substance Spice at the jail in 2017.

The latest police action took place at the prison, and at addresses in Lanarkshire and West Lothian.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "On Wednesday 3rd April, Police Scotland carried out enforcement activity at HMP Addiewell and three addresses in Armadale, Hamilton and Shotts as part of an ongoing investigaion relating to contraband items being brought into the prison.

"Inquiries are continuing."