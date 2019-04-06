Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man treated after fire in village of Leslie

  • 6 April 2019
Bank Place Image copyright Google

One man has been taken to hospital after an overnight fire in a Fife village.

Firefighters were called to flats in Bank Place, Leslie, at about 01:40.

The fire was put out be 02:15 by crews from Lochgelly, Methil and Glenrothes.

The man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy suffering from smoke inhalation.