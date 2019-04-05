Image copyright Google

A driver has been recorded travelling at 74mph through a Fife village which has a 30mph speed limit.

The motorist was recorded by police travelling on the A914 Cupar Road through the village of Kettlebridge at 20:44 on Thursday.

Insp Jane Combe, of Police Scotland, said: "It is alarming that this driver thinks it is acceptable to travel at more than double the speed limit.

"Stopping distances increase the faster you travel."

Andy Jones, of Police Scotland said: "This motorist has shown complete disregard for the safety of this community.

"Fortunately, due to the later working pattern of the Safety Camera Unit, we were able to detect this driver at this time of the evening.

"The motorist will hear from us shortly and will also be reported to the procurator fiscal."