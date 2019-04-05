Woman dies after being hit by lorry in Broxburn
- 5 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One woman has died and another injured after they were knocked down by a lorry in West Lothian.
The incident happened in East Main Street, Broxburn, at 11:20.
The second woman has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with injuries which are not currently thought to be serious.
Police Scotland said emergency services were in attendance and urged witnesses to come forward. The road is currently closed.
A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing."