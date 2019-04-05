Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Woman dies after being hit by lorry in Broxburn

  • 5 April 2019
One woman has died and another injured after they were knocked down by a lorry in West Lothian.

The incident happened in East Main Street, Broxburn, at 11:20.

The second woman has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with injuries which are not currently thought to be serious.

Police Scotland said emergency services were in attendance and urged witnesses to come forward. The road is currently closed.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing."

