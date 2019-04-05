Image copyright PA

Police have issued a warning to football fans attending this weekend's Edinburgh derby, following a series of high profile disturbances.

Last weekend's Old Firm clash at Celtic Park was marred by violent confrontations on and off the pitch.

And on Wednesday a pyrotechnic thrown on to the pitch at St Mirren narrowly missed goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

Now fans have been warned they face arrest if they take flares, alcohol or missiles to Tynecastle on Saturday.

They could also be prosecuted and hit with a football banning order, prohibiting fans from attending football games.

Officers have urged them to act in a responsible manner "which does not put themselves or others at risk".

It comes amid concerns that football-related violence in Scotland is increasing in terms of severity and frequency.

Earlier this week the Scottish Police Federation's vice-chairman David Hamilton told BBC Scotland the situation was "absolutely extraordinary".

He said officers at Celtic Park on Sunday described the scenes at the Rangers-Celtic game as the worst they had seen in 15-20 years.

And on Wednesday Neil Lennon condemned the use of pyrotechnics at football matches after one was thrown on the pitch during Celtic's match against St Mirren.

The Paisley club's goalkeeper was badly shaken and had to be been seen by medics after a missile landed near him with a loud bang.

When Hearts and Hibs met in November, Lennon - who was then Hibs' manager - was struck by a coin thrown by the crowd.

Police said they would have a "high visibility presence" at Tynecastle when Hearts take on Hibs in the Scottish Premiership tie.

They will help security staff conduct searches of what is expected to be a capacity crowd of about 20,000 supporters.

Officers will enforce by-laws prohibiting drinking alcohol in the street.

And fans will be strictly forbidden from taking flares, alcohol and "items which could cause harm if thrown" into the stadium.

Ch Insp Murray Starkey, the match commander, said: "There's always a fantastic buzz in Edinburgh in the run-up to the derby, with tens of thousands heading to the match and many more watching from home.

"Ensuring the safety of all those who will attend the match is our priority, and it's essential that supporters act in a responsible manner that does not put themselves or others at risk.

"I want to ask fans from both sides of the city to act in a responsible manner and enjoy the match."

He urged supporters to allow extra time for their journeys to the stadium, where turnstiles will open at 11:30 ahead of the 12:30 kick-off.

And he added: "As such, flares, fireworks or any controlled containers, which could cause harm if thrown, are strictly forbidden from the ground.

"Anyone attempting to carry those items into Tynecastle stadium, or who is in possession of alcohol or attempting to enter whilst drunk, is liable to arrest and prosecution.

"This is one of the most exciting fixtures of the Scottish football calendar and we want both sets of fans to enjoy the game safely and in the proper spirit."

Following Wednesday night's incident in which a flare was thrown on to the pitch at the Simply Digital Arena in Paisley, Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf vowed to take action to improve fan behaviour.

In a tweet, he said: "Simply unacceptable scenes last night & over the weekend. When I speak to the police they tell me it is a matter of when, not if, someone is seriously injured by a pyrotechnic.

"Will work with stakeholders to see if the law can be tightened in this area. Clubs must do more too."

Strict liability has been suggested by some as a route to tackling the issue of fan behaviour at grounds, with proposals to either close stadiums fully or in part to supporters.

However a survey by BBC Sport Scotland found that just three clubs were in favour of adopting the policy to deal with fan misbehaviour.