Image copyright Diageo Image caption One of the rarest bottles in the collection - and the oldest - is a Buchanan's whisky dating back to 1897

The most extensive private Scotch Whisky collection in the world has secured a new 10-year loan deal for its public display in Edinburgh.

More than 1.5 million people have visited the Diageo Claive Vidiz Collection since it first went on display in the Scotch Whisky Experience on the Royal Mile in 2009.

The 3,384 bottles were amassed by Brazilian businessman, Claive Vidiz.

One of the rarest bottles is a Buchanan's whisky dating back to 1897.

'Extremely rare'

The Scotch Whisky Experience has been the custodian of the Diageo Claive Vidiz Scotch Whisky Collection since its 2009 arrival, after it was acquired by Diageo.

Christine McCafferty, Diageo's chief archivist, said: "The Diageo Claive Vidiz Collection is uniquely eclectic, with brands from across the whole industry and ranging from extremely rare bottlings to everyday drams from years gone by.

"It really gives visitors a fascinating insight into our whisky history.

"Scotch whisky tourism is a huge growth opportunity for Scotland and we are pleased that our collection will continue to be one of the jewels in the Scotch whisky tourism crown."

Susan Morrison, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Experience, welcomed the agreement saying it was a privilege to see "the surprise and delight on the faces of each of our visitors as they enter the collection vault for the first time".