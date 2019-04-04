JK Rowling assistant to pay back fraud money to Harry Potter author
A former personal assistant to JK Rowling has been ordered to pay almost £19,000 to the Harry Potter author after fraudulently using her credit card.
Amanda Donaldson, 35, from Coatbridge in North Lanarkshire, must pay £18,734 back with interest.
The author pursued damages in a civil case at Airdrie Sheriff Court under her married name Joanne Murray.
Donaldson was dismissed from her job in 2017 over the incident.
Sheriff Derek O'Carroll found Donaldson used a business credit card to purchase goods and withdraw money which were for her own use.