Image caption Laura D'Arcy made a public appeal for information about her missing partner Ross Taylor

The partner of a man who went missing shortly after his baby son had open heart surgery has pleaded for information on his whereabouts.

Laura D'Arcy said Ross Taylor was a "loving father" and appealed to him to come home.

Cradling six-month-old Lewis, she said: "You know how much Lewis needs you."

Mr Taylor was last seen leaving his home in Mayfield, Dalkeith at about 12:00 on Sunday. There are concerns for his welfare.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mr Taylor has been missing since Sunday

Ms D'Arcy said her partner was a "private, quiet" man and a "loving father to his family" and that his disappearance was "completely out of character for him".

She pleased: "Ross, if for some chance you see this or hear this: we love you and we miss you so much, and we just need you back to be safe.

"If you do hear it, please just come back to us - you know how much Lewis needs you."

She said that the stress of having a sick child had been "so overwhelming" for the family, but she could find "no explanation" for Mr Taylor's disappearance.

Image caption Officers searched an area of woodland near his home

The 30-year-old is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of skinny build, with short light brown hair and was last seen wearing grey jeans, a black jumper and white Converse trainers.

Police, Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue and a search and rescue helicopter have combed an area of woodland just under a mile from Mr Taylor's home.

Family and friends have also taken part in the search.

Image caption Six-month-old Lewis has had extensive open heart surgery

Ch Insp Arron Clinkscales said: "I'm mindful this is a very traumatic time for Laura and the family and I would like to appeal to the public for the safe return of Ross to Laura and their family.

"This has been a very stressful time for Laura and her children Liam, Jessica and Lewis.

"Lewis was born six months ago with a heart defect and he's had extensive open heart surgery which has added untold stress on the family.

"Now Lewis wants his daddy back.

"This is totally out of character for Ross who is a very private man and he is wholly family orientated."

Ch Insp Clinkscales added: "Ross left the family home around midday on Sunday 31 March and has not been seen since. He has no telephone or money in his possession and it is imperative that we find him as soon as possible.

"Searches have been initiated since Sunday afternoon involving Police Scotland officers, our specialist search and recovery team, together with Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue and the search and rescue helicopter.

"As a great addition to this, Ross' family friends, his work colleagues from SSE and locals are also helping the extensive search. This appeal today is to appeal to the wider public to look out for Ross."

Ms D'Arcy added her thanks for the police and public's "amazing" response to the search and stressed how much the family appreciated their help to look for Mr Taylor.